Afghan women carry a placard reading ‘Veil honours a woman, not limit her’ during a rally in Kabul, Afghanistan on January 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold rights of women and children
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food
- China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun mentioned the case of one woman who ‘sold her two daughters and a kidney’ to feed her family.
