Arrest of Artemy Ryabchuk in Dnipro. Photo: AFP Photo/Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
Arrest of Artemy Ryabchuk in Dnipro. Photo: AFP Photo/Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukrainian soldier kills 4 fellow servicemen, 1 civilian

  • Artemiy Ryabchuk, aged 20, was on guard duty at a military factory in the city of Dnipro when he opened fire on his colleagues killing five people and wounding five more
  • He fled the scene immediately but was detained by police soon after the shooting

Topic |   Ukraine
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:06pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Arrest of Artemy Ryabchuk in Dnipro. Photo: AFP Photo/Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
Arrest of Artemy Ryabchuk in Dnipro. Photo: AFP Photo/Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
READ FULL ARTICLE