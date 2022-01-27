Arrest of Artemy Ryabchuk in Dnipro. Photo: AFP Photo/Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs
Ukrainian soldier kills 4 fellow servicemen, 1 civilian
- Artemiy Ryabchuk, aged 20, was on guard duty at a military factory in the city of Dnipro when he opened fire on his colleagues killing five people and wounding five more
- He fled the scene immediately but was detained by police soon after the shooting
Topic | Ukraine
