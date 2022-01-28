A Ukrainian service member trains with a next generation light anti-tank weapon supplied by Britain in the Lviv region on Thursday. Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Explainer |
How does Ukraine’s military stack up against Russia’s?
- Putin boasted that not a single shot was fired during the takeover of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. But his troops will face a fiercer foe if they invade now
- Ukraine’s better trained, better equipped forces could inflict significant damage, experts say, despite Russia’s almost certain victory
Topic | Ukraine
A Ukrainian service member trains with a next generation light anti-tank weapon supplied by Britain in the Lviv region on Thursday. Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry via Reuters