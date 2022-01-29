Members of the Ukraine’s 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade take part in drills in Odessa, Ukraine. Photo: Press Service of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade via Reuters
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky lashes out at Western ‘panic’ over Russia tensions
- He says the US is making a ‘mistake’ in highlighting excessively the risk of a large-scale war, noting there are ‘no tanks in the streets’
- US and British moves to recall diplomats are an ‘exaggeration’, Zelensky adds, noting that Ukraine is ‘no Titanic’
Topic | Ukraine
