Mariana Jaglo, a Ukrainian mother-of-three, talks while holding her rifle. As fears grow of a potential invasion by Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, the 52-year-old army reservist said she was willing to fight to defend her country. Photo: AFP
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US, denies threatening Ukraine

  • ‘We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the US, like with every country in the world,” says Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
  • Meanwhile, Britain is preparing to unveil sanctions against Moscow that would target companies close to the Kremlin

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:17pm, 30 Jan, 2022

