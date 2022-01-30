Mariana Jaglo, a Ukrainian mother-of-three, talks while holding her rifle. As fears grow of a potential invasion by Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, the 52-year-old army reservist said she was willing to fight to defend her country. Photo: AFP
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US, denies threatening Ukraine
- ‘We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the US, like with every country in the world,” says Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
- Meanwhile, Britain is preparing to unveil sanctions against Moscow that would target companies close to the Kremlin
Topic | United States
