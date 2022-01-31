US President Joe Biden is calling for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden is calling for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden calls for release of US contractor held hostage in Afghanistan

  • US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was kidnapped and taken hostage in Kabul nearly two years ago
  • ‘The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable,’ Biden said on Sunday

Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:42am, 31 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden is calling for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden is calling for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE