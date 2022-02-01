A Ukrainian serviceman rests at the front line on Monday, not far from the city of Horlivka, which is controlled by pro-Russian militants. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia and US square off over Ukraine at UN Security Council
- US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismisses claims that Washington is trying ‘to whip up hysterics’, as Moscow loses its bid to block the public meeting
- Any formal action by the Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia’s veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China
