Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he talks during a press conference with the Hungarian prime minister after their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Defiant Vladimir Putin says West trying to lure Russia into war using Ukraine

  • The Kremlin chief makes his first public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, as Ukraine looks to boost its armed forces by 100,000 troops
  • British PM Boris Johnson accuses Moscow of holding a gun to Ukraine’s head with Nato security demands

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:53am, 2 Feb, 2022

