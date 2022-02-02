Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2019. The two nations could further bolster their cooperation amid tension with the West over Ukraine. File photo: AP
China, Russia to give ‘international relations entering new era’ statement at Games meeting, says Kremlin
- Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to voice ‘common views’ about security and other issues on Friday, with a one-on-one discussion as well as talks with officials
- ‘China supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees’, a reference to requests Moscow has put to Nato and US during ongoing Ukraine crisis
