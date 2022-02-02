US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in December. The US is now to deploy 3,000 troops in eastern and central Europe to support Nato amid fears Ukraine could be invaded by Russia. Photo: Reuters
US to deploy 3,000 troops to support Nato amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine
- A Biden official, speaking anonymously, said 2,000 troops will be sent across the Atlantic to Poland and Germany this week
- Another 1,000, already in Germany, will be moved to Romania as Ukraine crisis continues, with around 100,000 Russian troops on border
Topic | Ukraine
