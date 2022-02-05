Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP
Ukrainian troops hold drills with US missiles as military aid shipments continue
- Ukraine has received planeloads of US military aid as it braces for a possible attack after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders
- Anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware delivered by the United States as part of a US$200 million security package
Topic | Ukraine
Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP