Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukrainian troops hold drills with US missiles as military aid shipments continue

  • Ukraine has received planeloads of US military aid as it braces for a possible attack after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders
  • Anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware delivered by the United States as part of a US$200 million security package

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:11am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s National Guard soldiers take part in exercises in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on February 4. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE