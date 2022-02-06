Members of Ukraine’s navy fire a gun during drills held in the Black Sea last month. Photo: Ukrainian Naval Forces Handout via Reuters
US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, warns of heavy death toll
- As many as 50,000 civilians could be killed in an all-out attack, US officials warned, with capital Kyiv captured by the invading force in a matter of 48 hours
- They said Russia’s Putin would have the forces he needed for a full-scale invasion assembled by mid-February. Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine
