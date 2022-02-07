A member of the Ukrainian armed forces Bohdan practices kickboxing at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels in Luhansk Region, Ukraine on February 6. Photo: Reuters
Top Biden aide warns Russia’s Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
- ‘If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but … it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,’ said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan
- The US government has stepped up warnings in recent days that Russia increasingly seems intent on further invading Ukrainian territory
Topic | Ukraine
