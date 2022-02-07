Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. The two leaders are due to meet today over the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. The two leaders are due to meet today over the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: International diplomacy in overdrive to avert Russia-Nato clash

  • French, Russian presidents due to talk in Moscow, while German chancellor has travelled to US to meet President Biden in Washington
  • German, Czech, Slovak and Austrian foreign ministers expected to meet in pro-Western Kyiv; thousands of Russian troops still massed on border

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:46pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. The two leaders are due to meet today over the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. The two leaders are due to meet today over the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE