Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. The two leaders are due to meet today over the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: International diplomacy in overdrive to avert Russia-Nato clash
- French, Russian presidents due to talk in Moscow, while German chancellor has travelled to US to meet President Biden in Washington
- German, Czech, Slovak and Austrian foreign ministers expected to meet in pro-Western Kyiv; thousands of Russian troops still massed on border
Ukraine
