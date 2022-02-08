A member of the Taliban stands guard near a vehicle that was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
US offers US$10 million reward to help track Isis-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari
- The State Department is also seeking information on those responsible for the Kabul airport attack that killed over 100 people, including 13 American soldiers
- Ghafari is rumoured to have been an al-Qaeda commander or an ex-member of the Haqqani network, one of the most powerful and feared factions in the Taliban
