Student Dariya Konokh takes part in a self-defence course for civilians in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden vows to stop Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
- The US president and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seek to present a united front in face of a possible attack
- No breakthrough in Moscow as France’s Macron speaks to Putin over an hours-long six-course dinner that dragged late into the night
Topic | Ukraine
Student Dariya Konokh takes part in a self-defence course for civilians in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters