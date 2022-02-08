Student Dariya Konokh takes part in a self-defence course for civilians in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden vows to stop Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

  • The US president and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seek to present a united front in face of a possible attack
  • No breakthrough in Moscow as France’s Macron speaks to Putin over an hours-long six-course dinner that dragged late into the night

Updated: 7:24am, 8 Feb, 2022

