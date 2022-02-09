The Russian Navy’s large landing ship Korolev sets sail in the Dardanelles, on its way to the Black Sea, in Canakkale, Turkey. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: six Russian amphibious landing ships headed to Black Sea for drills
- The warships are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for what Moscow calls naval drills
- Despite moving over 130,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine
Topic | Russia
