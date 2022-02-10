Military helicopters take part in the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills. Photo: AP
UK warns Russia not to attack Ukraine as drills go ahead while diplomats meet
- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss again urged Moscow to de-escalate tensions with its neighbour, or face ‘massive consequences and carry severe costs’
- However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov set a stern tone for the talks, emphasising that Moscow won’t accept Western lecturing
