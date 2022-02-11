Two of the usually faceless figures in the Anna Leporskaya painting had eyes drawn on with a ballpoint pen. Photo: The Art Newspaper Russia
Russian gallery guard charged for drawing eyes on US$1 million painting

  • Two of the faceless figures in the Anna Leporskaya artwork were vandalised with a ballpoint pen
  • It was the suspect’s first day on the job as an employee of a private security company

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:10am, 11 Feb, 2022

