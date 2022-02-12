An American soldier stands in formation at a military base in Romania on Friday. In addition to the US troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 US soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania. Photo: EPA-EFE
US warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics, as it sends 3,000 more troops to Poland
- Despite speculation that an attack would happen only after the Beijing Winter Games, a State Department spokesman said Putin could give the order any day now
- The additional combat personnel will train and provide deterrence but are not to engage in combat in Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
An American soldier stands in formation at a military base in Romania on Friday. In addition to the US troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 US soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania. Photo: EPA-EFE