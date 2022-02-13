Protesters light flares on a bridge during a rally in Kyiv on February 12. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
US evacuating most Ukraine embassy staff over Russia invasion fears

  • Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent
  • The US State Department said a limited number of staff will stay to keep communications open with the government but consular operations will be suspended

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:34am, 13 Feb, 2022

