Protesters light flares on a bridge during a rally in Kyiv on February 12. Photo: AFP
US evacuating most Ukraine embassy staff over Russia invasion fears
- Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent
- The US State Department said a limited number of staff will stay to keep communications open with the government but consular operations will be suspended
Topic | Ukraine
Protesters light flares on a bridge during a rally in Kyiv on February 12. Photo: AFP