Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the foreign ministry in Kabul. Photo: AFP
A ‘number’ of British nationals detained in Afghanistan, UK government says
- The foreign ministry’s statement came a day after the Taliban released two overseas journalists who had been detained, including a former BBC correspondent
- Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the British nationals had been detained because they did not possess valid identity cards and documents
Topic | Afghanistan
