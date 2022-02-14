Hamid Karzai, former Afghan president, during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghan ex-president protests against US order to unfreeze US$3.5bn for 9/11 victims
- Hamid Karzai sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the September 11 attacks, to press Joe Biden to rescind last week’s order
- Biden’s order freed US$7 billion in Afghan assets currently held in the US, to be divided between September 11 victims and humanitarian aid to Afghans
Topic | Afghanistan
