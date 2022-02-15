Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday. The men met to discuss the tense situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border. Photo: dpa
Ukraine: Putin ‘ready to work further’ with West on European security, Nato waits for evidence of Russia’s pullback claim
- Russian President tells Moscow press conference after meeting with Germany’s leader Scholz ‘we are ready to go down negotiations track’
- Earlier, Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine; Nato urges Moscow to demonstrate its will to act
