Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Alexei Navalny vows to fight on, as he faces another decade in jail with new trial

  • Investigators accuse the Kremlin critic of stealing for personal use more than US$4.7 million in donations that were given to his political organisations
  • The closed-door hearing on fresh fraud charges is being held inside the maximum-security prison in Pokrov, some 100km (60 miles) east of Moscow

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:10am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE