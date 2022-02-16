Russia’s modernised army has become a key tool of President Vladimir Putin’s (centre) foreign policy. File photo: AP
How Vladimir Putin modernised Russia’s army and turned it into a key foreign policy tool
- After years of post-Soviet neglect, the armed forces received advanced aircraft and missiles and opened new bases in the Arctic
- Today, the Russian army, one of the largest and most powerful in the world, has become the president’s key foreign policy tool
Topic | Russia
Russia’s modernised army has become a key tool of President Vladimir Putin’s (centre) foreign policy. File photo: AP