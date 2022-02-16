Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 16. Photo: Sputnik / AFP
Putin hails Brazil ties after ‘constructive talks’ with Bolsonaro in Moscow
- Bolsonaro was hosted at the Kremlin as Western leaders remain fearful of a Russian attack on its neighbour Ukraine
- Following talks Putin described as ‘thorough and constructive’, the Kremlin released a statement saying the leaders had agreed deeper cooperation in energy and trade
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 16. Photo: Sputnik / AFP