This satellite image shows the overview of a battle group vehicle park in Yelnya, Russia, on January 19. Photo: Maxar Technologies
Ukraine crisis: satellite photos give bird’s-eye view of Russian military positions
- High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies show Russian positions
- Images confirmed that Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
