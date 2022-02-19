A Russian “Moskva” takes part in naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol in an image released on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AFP
A Russian “Moskva” takes part in naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol in an image released on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia-backed rebels begin evacuation from Ukraine in what West fears is pretext for invasion

  • Separatists pack civilians onto buses as warning sirens blare in Donetsk and Luhansk regions
  • The conflict zone is seeing what some say is the most intense artillery bombardment for years, and a Russian jeep was blown up outside the rebel headquarters

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:54am, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian “Moskva” takes part in naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol in an image released on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AFP
A Russian “Moskva” takes part in naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol in an image released on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE