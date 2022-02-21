Ukrainian troops patrol in eastern Ukraine as shellfire increases. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Avert all-out war with more talks Russia said, amid intense shellfire
- Macron spoke to Putin then Zelensky, who blame each other for escalating military action; call for greater ‘efforts to find solutions through diplomatic means’
- Hundreds of artillery and mortar attacks have been reported in recent days on the volatile front line between Ukraine’s army and the Russian-backed separatists
