Ukrainian troops patrol in eastern Ukraine as shellfire increases. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian troops patrol in eastern Ukraine as shellfire increases. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine crisis: Avert all-out war with more talks Russia said, amid intense shellfire

  • Macron spoke to Putin then Zelensky, who blame each other for escalating military action; call for greater ‘efforts to find solutions through diplomatic means’
  • Hundreds of artillery and mortar attacks have been reported in recent days on the volatile front line between Ukraine’s army and the Russian-backed separatists

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:42am, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian troops patrol in eastern Ukraine as shellfire increases. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian troops patrol in eastern Ukraine as shellfire increases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE