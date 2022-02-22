Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the Russian Federation Security Council at the Kremlin on Monday. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Vladimir Putin to recognise Ukraine rebel territories as independent, Kremlin says
- The Russian president had informed France’s Macron and Germany’s Scholz of the decision, the statement added
- Moscow’s move is likely to torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
