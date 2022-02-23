A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Hands off Ukraine” during a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russian lawmakers give Vladimir Putin green light to use force in eastern Ukraine
- Putin’s demands to end the crisis: recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine’s Nato membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there
- The White House calls Moscow’s troop deployments an ‘invasion’, as the West takes aim with sanctions
Topic | Ukraine
A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Hands off Ukraine” during a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP