A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Hands off Ukraine” during a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russian lawmakers give Vladimir Putin green light to use force in eastern Ukraine

  • Putin’s demands to end the crisis: recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine’s Nato membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there
  • The White House calls Moscow’s troop deployments an ‘invasion’, as the West takes aim with sanctions

Associated Press
Updated: 2:07am, 23 Feb, 2022

