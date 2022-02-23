Reservists take part in tactical training and individual combat skills conducted by the Territorial Defence of the Capital in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky calls up reservists amid fears of Russian invasion
- The leader ruled out a general mobilisation, noting he was still pursuing a diplomatic way out of the crisis but saying the country would not cede any territory
- Zelensky also announced a programme of ‘economic patriotism’ that included incentivising local production and value added tax cuts on petrol
Topic | Ukraine
