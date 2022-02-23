Reservists take part in tactical training and individual combat skills conducted by the Territorial Defence of the Capital in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Reservists take part in tactical training and individual combat skills conducted by the Territorial Defence of the Capital in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky calls up reservists amid fears of Russian invasion

  • The leader ruled out a general mobilisation, noting he was still pursuing a diplomatic way out of the crisis but saying the country would not cede any territory
  • Zelensky also announced a programme of ‘economic patriotism’ that included incentivising local production and value added tax cuts on petrol

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:21am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Reservists take part in tactical training and individual combat skills conducted by the Territorial Defence of the Capital in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Reservists take part in tactical training and individual combat skills conducted by the Territorial Defence of the Capital in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE