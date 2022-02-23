A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union is seen at the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: why the word ‘invasion’ matters, as Russian troops move in
- After initial hesitation, the US and Western allies have embraced the ‘I’ word to indicate that Putin has crossed a red line
- This sets the stage for waves of economic sanctions against Moscow, but questions remain about what Biden is prepared to do next
