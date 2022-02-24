A woman walks past a display of artworks calling for peace amid fears of a Russian offensive on Ukraine on a pavement in Mumbai, India on Monday. Photo: AP
Russian invasion of Ukraine would have dire global impact, UN warns
- A war in the region could displace 5 million people, sparking a new refugee crisis, as well as prompting a spike in food prices
- Ukraine’s foreign minister says such a conflict would mark ‘the end of the world order as we know it’
Topic | Ukraine
