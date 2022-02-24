A Russian flag is seen behind barbed wire at the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
- The White House says the request is an example of the sort of ‘false flag’ Putin may use as a pretext for war
- The US says Moscow’s forces are ‘as ready as they can be’ for an invasion, with about 80 per cent in ‘forward positions’ near the border
