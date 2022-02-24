A woman waits for a train to leave Kyiv, after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Photo: AP
In Ukraine capital Kyiv, some try to flee, others stock up after Russia launches assault
- Kyiv residents woke up to sounds of air raid sirens and explosions after Russia launched an all-out air and ground assault on Ukraine
- A major road in the capital was blocked with traffic, shops were packed and ATM queues were long as residents stocked up on supplies
