In Ukraine capital Kyiv, some try to flee, others stock up after Russia launches assault

  • Kyiv residents woke up to sounds of air raid sirens and explosions after Russia launched an all-out air and ground assault on Ukraine
  • A major road in the capital was blocked with traffic, shops were packed and ATM queues were long as residents stocked up on supplies

Reuters
Updated: 8:42pm, 24 Feb, 2022

A woman waits for a train to leave Kyiv, after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Photo: AP
