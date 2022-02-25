A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine invasion: Russia captures Chernobyl nuclear site after fierce battle
- ‘Impossible to say’ that the power plant is safe, a Ukraine presidential adviser says, calling it ‘one of the most serious threats to Europe today’
- Chernobyl is the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, during which a reactor accident in 1986 spewed radioactive waste across the continent
Topic | Ukraine
A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg