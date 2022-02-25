A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine invasion: Russia captures Chernobyl nuclear site after fierce battle

  • ‘Impossible to say’ that the power plant is safe, a Ukraine presidential adviser says, calling it ‘one of the most serious threats to Europe today’
  • Chernobyl is the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, during which a reactor accident in 1986 spewed radioactive waste across the continent

Topic |   Ukraine
Agencies

Updated: 2:54am, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
A rusty radioactivity warning sign is displayed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine in June 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE