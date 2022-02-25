People stand with placards and Ukrainian and Union flags at a demonstration in London on Thursday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
How the West could use Swift finance system to punish Russia for Ukraine attack

  • US and European leaders are considering cutting Russia off from the network, which would cripple its ability to trade with most of the world
  • But such a move could also spur Moscow to accelerate the development of an alternative transfer system, with China for example

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:21am, 25 Feb, 2022

