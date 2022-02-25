Protesters gather outside the Russian embassy in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
US expels Russia’s No 2 diplomat at Washington embassy as ties hit new low
- The expulsion of Minister Counselor Sergey Trepelkov is not directly related to the Ukraine invasion, but comes as tensions reach a post-Cold War high
- The US deputy chief of mission in Moscow was similarly expelled earlier this month, as part of an ongoing tit-for-tat battle over diplomatic staffing
Topic | Russia
