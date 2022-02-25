A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China organises charter flights to evacuate nationals in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
- Beijing says the registration window will close on Sunday; no timetable was given for when the flights would begin
- The embassy says Chinese citizens and enterprises in Ukraine ‘face high risk to their security’ given the rapidly deteriorating situation
Topic | Ukraine
