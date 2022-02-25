A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China organises charter flights to evacuate nationals in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

  • Beijing says the registration window will close on Sunday; no timetable was given for when the flights would begin
  • The embassy says Chinese citizens and enterprises in Ukraine ‘face high risk to their security’ given the rapidly deteriorating situation

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:46am, 25 Feb, 2022

