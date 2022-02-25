A damaged residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, allegedly hit by a Russian military shell on Friday. Photo: AFP
How big is the gap between the forces of Ukraine and Russia?
- With one of the largest and strongest armies in the world, Russian power dwarfs neighbouring Ukraine on every measure
- The Ukrainian central bank has opened a fundraising account to support the embattled army
Topic | Explainers: Military
