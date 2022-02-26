Citizens walk on a street after buying daily necessities in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. On Friday, Russian troops entered Kyiv and air strikes and fierce fighting bombarded the capital and other major cities. Photo: Xinhua
For Chinese in Ukraine, it’s a long, anxious wait for a flight out to safety
- The Chinese embassy in Kyiv says it will arrange chartered services for its citizens but no schedule has been released
- People are advised to stay home and observe the curfew
Topic | Ukraine
Citizens walk on a street after buying daily necessities in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. On Friday, Russian troops entered Kyiv and air strikes and fierce fighting bombarded the capital and other major cities. Photo: Xinhua