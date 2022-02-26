A New Safe Confinement structure is seen on top of the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine warns of radiation spike after Chernobyl seized by Russia
- The UN nuclear watchdog says levels do not pose a threat, noting that the readings may be a result of military activity stirring up contaminated soil
- Ukrainian authorities say they have lost control of the fuel rods from the power plant containing a ‘significant’ amount of plutonium
Topic | Ukraine
