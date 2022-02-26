A refugee child eats at the food distribution point at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on Friday. Photo: dpa
A refugee child eats at the food distribution point at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on Friday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine
Ukrainians flee Russian invasion, seeking safety across western borders

  • Authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova have mobilised to receive them, easing border rules and providing shelter, food and legal help
  • Those arriving are mostly women, children and the elderly, as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned men of military age from leaving the country

Associated Press
Updated: 4:50am, 26 Feb, 2022

