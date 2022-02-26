Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP
Ukraine invasion: what happens if Kyiv falls and Volodymyr Zelensky’s government is toppled?
- The Ukrainian president has voiced his intention to stay, but experts say if the capital fell to Russian forces he would either be killed or become a prisoner
- If Zelensky fled, he could set up operations in western Ukraine, and Putin would likely install his hand-selected government in Kyiv
