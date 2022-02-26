Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine invasion: why US sanctions on Russia may hardly dent jet-setting lifestyles of Putin’s oligarchs

  • The measures aimed at the Russian president have spared oligarchs like Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov who own superyachts, football club and luxury homes
  • Experts say Putin ‘owns the tycoons absolutely’ and some of them hold dual citizenship which complicates efforts to unilaterally seize their assets

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:02pm, 26 Feb, 2022

