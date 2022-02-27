Ukranians have been buying up stablecoins, the dollar-backed electronic currencies. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine: Turning to cryptocurrencies in an effort to keep funds safe
- Worried about rising tensions, locals have been buying up stablecoins, the dollar-backed electronic currencies often criticised by Western regulators
- ‘Cash is useless, you cannot do much with it, it can be easily taken away with a gun. USDT (stablecoin) is a safe haven,’ boss of cryptocurrency exchange said
Topic | Ukraine
Ukranians have been buying up stablecoins, the dollar-backed electronic currencies. Photo: Shutterstock