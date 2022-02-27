The launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana in December 2021. Photo: Nasa / Bill Ingalls
Ukraine crisis: Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches from French Guiana
- Russia’s space agency Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with Europe on launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Ukraine sanctions
- The European Union played down Russia’s pull-out, saying it would not affect the quality of service of its satellite networks Galileo and Copernicus
Topic | Russia
