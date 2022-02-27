Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg, Russia on February 26. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Anti-war sentiment grows in Russia despite government crackdown

  • According to OVD-Info, rights group that tracks political arrests, at least 460 people in 34 cities were detained on Saturday, including more than 200 in Moscow
  • An online petition to stop the attack on Ukraine, launched soon after it started on Thursday morning, garnered over 780,000 signatures by Saturday evening

Associated Press
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Feb, 2022

